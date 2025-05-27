Zulum Speaks On Insecurity In Borno After Meeting With Tinubu

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding the state from the increasing threats posed by insurgents, declaring that no local government area in the state will fall into the attackers’ hands.

Naija News reports that the governor made the bold assertion following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja on Monday.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Governor Zulum stated that the purpose of his visit was to update President Tinubu on the worsening security situation in Borno and other parts of northern Nigeria, particularly the northeast.

“Things are not getting very well in northern Nigeria, particularly in the north-east,” Zulum noted, highlighting the recent surge in insurgent activities.

Zulum revealed that insurgents had intensified attacks in Borno, with military formations and civilian populations being primary targets. However, the governor expressed optimism that the federal government had been responsive to the state’s requests for intervention.

“We made a plea to the federal government, and I believe within the last couple of days, the Nigerian armed forces have taken certain decisions that will curtail the imminence of the insurgency,” Zulum said.

In discussing measures being explored to combat the insurgents, Zulum mentioned the proposed creation of “forest guards.” This initiative aims to provide critical ground-level intelligence and defence against the insurgents. He termed this move as “a game-changer” in the fight against terrorism.

Zulum also emphasised the sophisticated weaponry being used by terrorist groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP, making it clear that the insurgents were now better equipped than before. “Terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP are deploying advanced weaponry in their operations,” he explained.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to mobilising local volunteers who would work alongside the military to bolster security and protect vulnerable communities.

“On my own part, as the governor of Borno state, I will not relent in my effort in strengthening the resilience of our community,” he stated.

Zulum firmly vowed that no part of Borno would be surrendered to insurgents, adding, “It will never happen now. I believe, inshallah, with the support of the Nigerian Army and with the support of the Armed Forces, we will not leave a single local government to fall into the hands of the insurgents.”

The governor expressed confidence that the collaborative efforts of both federal and state authorities would ultimately yield positive results, bringing lasting peace and security to the region.