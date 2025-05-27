Wike’s Aide Speaks On Sealing Of PDP’s Secretariat

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has vehemently dismissed claims that the sealing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretariat was politically motivated, calling it a routine enforcement exercise.

Naija News, on Monday, reported that the FCT Authority sealed off the PDP National Secretariat, along with several other buildings, over the non-payment of ground rent.

However, Olayinka, in a statement to journalists in Abuja, strongly refuted allegations of a political witch-hunt behind the action.

“We are not here for politics,” Olayinka declared. He pointed out that similar enforcement actions had been carried out on other properties, including Ibro Hotels, Access Bank, FIRS, and Total Petrol Station.

“Tomorrow we will go to other places as well,” he added. Olayinka emphasized that the ongoing exercise, which targets over 4,000 properties, would continue until all affected properties were sealed.

In defending the FCTA’s actions, Olayinka maintained that the exercise was in line with legal requirements and was being conducted impartially.

“This exercise will continue as long as we are able to conclude taking possession of those over 4,000 properties,” he said, stressing that no one should attempt to politicize the matter.

He further questioned whether it would be fair to label other properties that had been sealed as part of a political agenda, reiterating that the enforcement was not selective or aimed at any particular party or group.

Meanwhile, the PDP’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, has strongly condemned the sealing of the party’s national secretariat by the FCTA, vowing not to take the action lightly.

Damagum expressed his dissatisfaction with the move, describing it as a direct attack on the party. The PDP leadership has yet to provide further details on their course of action in response to the development.