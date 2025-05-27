Wike! PDP Brought You To Life – George Reminds FCT Minister

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Chief Olabode George, has called on Nyesom Wike to avoid biting the hands that fed him.

Chief George condemned the recent sealing of the PDP National Secretariat by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Naija News reports that the former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, in an interview with Arise News on Monday, described the party’s secretariat sealing act as sacrilegious, unacceptable, and culturally inadmissible.

“In regards to the locking up of our Party Secretariat, it is absolutely sacrilegious, unacceptable and culturally inadmissible.

“The minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Wike—this is the party that brought you to life,” he said.

He said the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister’s action could be likened to one returning to his village to sell his family’s house. He stressed that Wike can pay the debt the party owes.

“It’s like going back to your village and your family house hasn’t paid some ground rent, and you, as the local government chairman, lock it up. How much were we owing? Seven million naira—which you could easily pay,” he stated.

George argued that the All Progressives Congress (APC) could also owe land rent like the PDP.

“I want to challenge him that they should go and check that the property being used by APC at their headquarters in Abuja, could probably be the same thing. People could be careless. It is not a monumental amount of money,” he said.

He challenged PDP to sit up. He further reminded Wike that he would leave the position of FCT Minister and should work towards leaving behind a good legacy.

“This public odium being put on PDP is enough for the party to look back and sit up,” he stated. “Wike has to be very careful because someday, there will be an end to this ministry and he will be somewhere else tomorrow. What will you be remembered for?” He asked.

George reaffirmed PDP’s strength, adding that no single person can control the party.

“There is no political party in this country that is as solid and has a robust structure as PDP. Nobody can amass the party and assign it to himself or convert it to his private property. Never,” he declared.