Why I Don’t Blame Wike For Pulling Out Of Agreement To Resolve PDP Crisis – Suswam

Former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, has berated the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for holding secret meetings with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, without the knowledge of major stakeholders.

Recall that Wike, in a statement released on Sunday, announced his withdrawal from the reconciliation efforts, blaming Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah for the crisis within the PDP.

Naija News reports that Suswam, during an interview on ARISE TV on Tuesday, May 2027, 2025, stated that the PDP’s lack of leadership is at the root of its crisis.

The former Governor stated that PDP stakeholders were hoodwinked by the leadership’s decision to make a secret agreement with Wike.

Suswam said he does not blame Wike for pulling out of their agreement because if someone engages another person in an agreement, it is only honourable to keep that agreement.

He said, “I talk about leadership, even if we do not have good leadership in a family, that family is doomed. The lack of leadership in the PDP is at the root of the crisis within the party. How can people who had a secret meeting, the FCT Minister mentioned it that there was a meeting in Lagos, he was invited and had an agreement in Lagos. There was another meeting in Abuja in the house of a former Senate President where those agreements were consolidated.

“If you are sincere with the people, when we were called by former Governors and current governors for a meeting about two weeks ago, none of these issues were before us. Nobody knew that there was a secret meeting where the agreement was reached with the FCT minister. If you engage someone in an agreement, it is only honourable to keep that agreement. If you are not interested, why give false hope in the first place, I don’t blame Wike, it is lack of capacity of the leadership of PDP, and the leadership has not been straight with party followers.

“We are stakeholders. If we are called to a meeting by the current governors, under the leadership of Bala Mohammed, and we are not aware of secret meetings held earlier with Wike and had some agreement, it means that we were hoodwinked, and I think that is not right. There was no need to make an agreement with Wike at the expense of other people.”