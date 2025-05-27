Werder Bremen Sack Ole Werner; Pays Tribute To Felix Agu’s Super Eagles Call-Up

Werder Bremen have parted ways with head coach Ole Werner, just a day after reports emerged that the 37-year-old manager declined a contract extension beyond 2026.

The Bundesliga club announced Werner’s immediate release on Tuesday, expressing disappointment but emphasizing the need for clarity and continuity in leadership.

“We deeply regret Ole’s decision because we envisioned a long-term collaboration with him,” the club said in a statement. “As we need clarity and continuity in the head coaching position, we have decided to release Ole.”

Werner joined Bremen in 2021 when the club was competing in Germany’s second division. He guided the four-time Bundesliga champions and six-time cup winners back to the top flight at the first attempt and steadily improved their league standing.

This season, Bremen narrowly missed out on European qualification, finishing just one point behind the cutoff.

Despite his exit, Werner leaves on a high note, having played a crucial role in the club’s resurgence.

His managerial profile now makes him a potential candidate for other Bundesliga clubs currently in search of a new coach, including RB Leipzig, Wolfsburg, Cologne, and Augsburg.

Meanwhile, Werner has expressed pride in Werder Bremen defender Felix Agu, who is set to make his international debut for Nigeria.

Agu, 25, previously represented Germany at youth level but has now switched allegiance to the Super Eagles.

He has joined up with the Nigerian national team ahead of the Unity Cup and could earn his first cap against Ghana on Wednesday.

Speaking to German outlet Deichstube, Werner praised Agu’s growth and performance throughout the season.

“All experiences that players can have in their careers that go beyond club football are fantastic,” he said.

“Felix has developed well and had a brilliant season. After a short injury break, he came back strongly and was a key part of our final spurt because he was in top form.”