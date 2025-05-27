“We Used To Think We Have Two Presidents In Nigeria” – Dele Momodu Praises Tinubu For Halting Wike’s Directive In Abuja

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has praised the intervention of President Bola Tinubu as regards the sealing of some properties in Abuja, the nation’s capital city.

Naija News recalls that the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA), acting on the directives of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, sealed various business premises in Abuja, including government offices and the National Secretariat of the PDP, on Monday over unpaid ground rent amounting to billions of Naira.

The development sparked angry backlashes and reactions from some Nigerians, prompting an intervention from President Tinubu.

Tinubu directed a suspension of the enforcement and gave defaulters a two-week window to settle their debts.

Reacting via his Instagram account, Momodu said it is good that President Tinubu was able to cut the excesses of the FCT Minister.

He said Wike is fast becoming a liability to the Tinubu government and acting like he has no boss and oversees his own federal government.

The veteran journalist added that the President should also have checkmate Wike’s excesses in the political crisis in Rivers State which had pitched the Minister aginst Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

‘’THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TINUBU, Your Excellency, good evening, sir. I have just read the news here in America that you have stepped into the matter of your cantankerous Minister of FCT, MR NYESOM WIKE who sealed the National Secretariat of the PDP, the biggest rival of your ruling party, APC, and properties of other defaulters in Abuja earlier today.

“While no one should condone non-compliance of government obligations, government must always restrain itself from vindictive outbursts such as that of Nigeria’s most querulous politician who I’m sure is fast becoming a liability to your government. The decision to stop Wike today achieved several points in your favour.

“We used to think we have two presidents in Nigeria, TINUBU and WIKE. Now, we know WIKE has a boss who can checkmate his excesses. How I wished you had stopped his reckless disruption and distraction of the SIM FUBARA government in Rivers State and saved the hapless people from this unfortunate contraption called emergency rule,” he submitted.

Wike Is Arrogant

Momodu further accused the former Rivers State Governor of behaving as if he has no boss and always wanting to be in the faces of Nigerians.

The PDP chieftain said there are other Ministers in Tinubu cabinet performing better than Wike, but not making as much noise and not inflicting hardship on Nigerians.

“Nigerians are currently going through so much hardship and pain, and you need to rescue them from WIKE’s additional burden and insults. WIKE’s assignments are far smaller than that of Minister DAVE UMAHI, yet the man is so humble while WIKE subjects Nigerians to his tautological press conferences as if he’s running his own Federal government and not under anyone’s control.

“Sir, there can’t be two captains in one ship, and I hope WIKE got that message loud and clear from your powerful intervention today,” Momodu concluded.