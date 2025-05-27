[Watch] Chaos At Liverpool FC Victory Parade As Car Ploughs Into Crowd, Injuring Dozens

A celebration of triumph turned into a scene of horror on Monday, May 26, as a car drove into a crowd of fans gathered for Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory parade, injuring nearly 50 people—including four children.

The incident occurred just after 6:00 p.m. (local time) on Water Street, where thousands had lined the streets to celebrate Liverpool’s league win.

According to Merseyside Police, 27 individuals were rushed to hospital, with two—including a child—suffering serious injuries.

A 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area has been arrested and is believed to be the driver of the vehicle. Police confirmed that they are not treating the incident as terrorism.

The crash, which eyewitnesses described as “horrendous,” brought a devastating end to an otherwise joyous occasion. Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram told the BBC the day’s “euphoria” was “overshadowed” by the violence, calling for calm as authorities investigate.

BBC reporter Matt Cole, who was present at the scene, recounted how the vehicle sped through the densely packed crowd. “It just wasn’t stopping. I managed to grab my daughter and jump out of the way—it missed us by inches,” he said.

Cole said the car was travelling at an estimated 20 to 30 mph and was chased by a group of men who tried to stop it.

Harry Rashid, 48, who was at the parade with his family, said the vehicle “rammed into all the people at the side of us” and likened the sound to the “pop, pop, pop” of bodies hitting the car. “It was horrendous. So horrendous.”

BBC journalist Dan Ogunshakin, also at the parade, said the car initially stopped in front of an ambulance making its way through the crowd. “Suddenly it reversed, knocking people away, and then accelerated straight into the crowd. People scattered like bowling pins,” he said.

Other witnesses described the chaos that followed as police and ambulances flooded the scene. “What had once been an atmosphere of celebration and joy turned into fear and terror,” Ogunshakin added.

Matthew O’Carroll, 28, recalled seeing the car pass a police van at speed, and though initially thinking the driver was merely trying to escape the crowd, he soon realized the threat was far more serious. “The back window was already smashed. It looked deliberate,” he said.

The motivation behind the driver’s actions remains unclear, but police are urging the public to refrain from speculation as investigations continue.

Emergency services praised the swift response of bystanders and first responders in attending to the injured.

