WAFCON 2024: CAF Reveals Venues; Jordan Torunarigha Leaves Gent

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) have officially revealed the match venues for the highly anticipated 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The 2024 WAFCON marks a significant milestone as it will utilize six venues for the first time in its history, highlighting the growing infrastructure and commitment to women’s football in Africa.

The selected venues for the WAFCON 2024 are:

1. Olympic Stadium, Rabat

2. Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca

3. Père Jégo Stadium, Casablanca

4. El Bachir Stadium, Mohammédia

5. Honor Stadium, Oujda

6. Berkane Stadium, Berkane

The 2024 WAFCON is set to take place in Morocco from July 5 to July 26, 2025. The previous edition of the tournament was also held in Morocco, where South Africa emerged victorious.

The competition will see the nine-time champions, the Super Falcons of Nigeria, placed in Group B alongside Botswana, Tunisia, and Algeria.

This group stage promises to be fiercely contested, as Nigeria seeks to reclaim their dominance in African women’s football.

Meanwhile, Belgian Pro League club KAA Gent has announced the departure of their prominent centre-back, Jordan Torunarigha.

As his contract is set to expire at the end of next month, Torunarigha has chosen to embark on a new chapter in his professional career.

The 27-year-old Super Eagles of Nigeria defender joined KAA Gent in 2022, making the transition from Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

During his tenure with the Buffaloes, Torunarigha solidified his reputation, making a total of 145 appearances across all competitions.

His contributions were instrumental in the club’s success, including clinching the Belgian Cup in his inaugural season.

Furthermore, his performances have earned him a spot on the Nigeria national team, enhancing his profile on the international stage.

As he prepares for this next step, reports are linking him with a potential return to Germany.