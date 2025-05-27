Update Emerge On Abuja Estate Attack

Reports revealed that gunmen infiltrated the Grow Homes Estate, situated in Chikakore, on the outskirts of Kubwa town within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday.

Naija News reports that this assault on the Chikakore estate follows closely, approximately 48 hours later, after another estate, Efab Global Estate in the Idu district, was targeted by armed individuals believed to be robbers.

Chikakore, located around 30 kilometers from the center of Abuja, falls within the Bwari Area Council and has experienced numerous attacks this year.

In January, a group of kidnappers, estimated to be around 20, stormed a residence and abducted five individuals, including a director affiliated with the ruling All Progressives Congress, who was subsequently killed while in captivity.

During the Monday attack, two residents—a businessman and a housewife, were reportedly taken hostage in an operation that lasted approximately one hour.

However, subsequent reports revealed that the woman was released by the kidnappers at a location outside the community as they were retreating into the bush, after she implored them, stating that she would be unable to continue.

A relative of the abducted businessman, who chose to remain unnamed, informed Daily Trust that upon their arrival, the gunmen removed the barbed wire from the fence of the house before entering the compound and unlocking the main entrance.

“Thereafter, they accessed the bungalow after smashing a window attached to it, to meet the man along with his family members. They left with him immediately,’’ the man added.

However, reporters could not communicate with the victim’s wife, who was observed surrounded by supporters, as she persisted in screaming, while others endeavored to soothe her and urged her to have her breakfast.

Additionally, it was reported that the assailants invaded three separate compounds.

A resident from one of the compounds, who managed to flee the assault, stated that he was awakened by the sound of gunfire from the attackers upon their arrival at approximately 1am.

“Initially, they headed toward the house where they abducted a woman, whom they later released on their way to the bush.

“So, from the woman’s home, they came to our compound, but before they arrived, I quickly took cover along with my brother at separate locations. I was able to have a glance at their movements throughout the operation from the place where I took cover. They initially cut the security wire attached to the house’s fence, and forced its gate open.

‘’They wanted to enter through the main door attached to the bungalow, but when they realised that it was not going to be opened easily, they went toward one of the windows, and broke the attached burglary. They tried to locate us but didn’t succeed.

‘’As the operation was ongoing, one of the security guards attached to the estate moved down to our site, from the estate main entrance, where their office is located. He fired some gunshots from afar, where he took cover.

“But instead of the gunmen fleeing from our area, they moved toward his direction, firing gunshots in retaliation. ‘’The security guard had tactically withdrawn immediately. It was the police van’s siren that arrived about an hour into the operation that caused the attackers to end their operation and leave with the two victims, a businessman and the released housewife,’’ the man added.

It is worth noting that this is not the first occasion gangs of kidnappers have targeted the estate, which remains under construction.

In the two prior incidents, at least 24 individuals were reportedly taken hostage, resulting in the death of a local resident.

A resident also revealed that all previous attacks occurred at night, with one incident taking place around 8 PM.

He mentioned that in the past, the kidnappers accessed the facility through the fence surrounding the phase 4 area, but after some hunters were deployed there, they altered their approach, now entering through the fence adjacent to a railway line connecting the Abuja and Kaduna routes.

Naija News learnt that all ongoing construction projects within the estate, as well as the block industries operating inside, have been suspended following the incident, with some workers observed discussing the event in groups.

According to Daily Trusy, police officers from Byazhin and Kubwa have been visiting the site.

The Public Relations Officer of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident, stating that one individual was rescued.

“The FCT Police Command, on Monday, 26th May 2025, at about 1am, received a distress call from police officers stationed in front of Grow Homes Estate, Kuchibuyi village in Byazhin, reporting an attack by armed assailants and requesting reinforcement.

“Upon swift deployment to the scene, it was discovered that the armed attackers had breached the estate through the rear perimeter fence and forcefully abducted two victims.

“The responding police officers exchanged gunfire with the attackers for about 40 minutes and rescued one of the victims, identified as Chinyere Joe. Unfortunately, the attackers escaped with the second victim.

“The command’s Anti-Kidnapping unit, in collaboration with the army and other security operatives, has since launched an operation to track down the fleeing suspects and ensure the safe rescue of the remaining abducted victim,” the police spokesperson confirmed.