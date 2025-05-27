‘Una Go Dey Alright’ – Ubi Franklin Replies Those Criticizing His Meeting With President Tinubu

Nigerian Music executive, Ubi Franklin, has addressed the backlash on social media following his meeting with President Bola Tinubu, which he attended alongside Davido and Cubana Chief Priest.

Franklin stated on 𝕏 that he would seize the chance to meet the President again if the opportunity arose, doing so without hesitation.

He compared this experience to meeting a local government chairman, noting that many individuals would eagerly accept such an opportunity.

As a vocal member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Franklin expressed his dissatisfaction with his detractors, mentioning that he has faced abuse, misunderstanding, and falsehoods for an extended period, and he remains unfazed by the ongoing criticism.

He further remarked that individuals often criticise others for actions they themselves would pursue if presented with similar opportunities.

“If anyone of you here get the opportunity to meet even your local Government chairman, I am sure you will be open to it, let alone A president. If I get another opportunity to meet Mr President I’ll do it again And again.

“If una like make una continue to Dey abuse me, I have been abused, misunderstood and lied against for too long and I no still send una,” Franklin wrote on his verified 𝕏 page.

“I have never hidden that I am a full member of The APC, people criticise you for what they will do if they were in your shoes. Una go Dey alright, below is the Most Powerful collage of all time,” he added.