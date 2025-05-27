Two Soldiers Die As Troops Repel Terrorist Attack In Borno

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday, successfully repelled an attack by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists on their location in New Marte, Borno State.

Naija News reports that the terrorists had attempted to infiltrate the troops’ location, but were met with heavy gunfire and successfully repelled by troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Reuben Kovangiya, who made this known in a statement, however, disclosed that two soldiers lost their lives during the encounter.

He said several Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were killed in the process, while troops also recovered one Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) SUV abandoned by the terrorists.

“In the early hours of May 27, 2025, troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) foiled an attack by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists on their location in New Marte, Borno State. The failed attack was repelled by a combined effort of ground forces and the Air Component of OPHK.

“The terrorists attempted to infiltrate the troops’ location, but were met with heavy gunfire. The Air Component provided immediate Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and offensive fire support, leading to the decimation of several fleeing terrorists.

“Regrettably, two soldiers paid the ultimate sacrifice during the encounter. However, troops recovered one Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) SUV abandoned by the terrorists during pursuit. Several motorcycles conveying the terrorists were also destroyed by precision air strikes.

“During exploitation of the area, troops discovered lifeless bodies of the terrorists, with traces of blood on their withdrawal routes, indicating additional casualties inflicted on the terrorists,” Kovangiya said in the statement.

The Army statement further revealed that troops also repelled a daring attempt by terrorists to attack the Forward Operating Base at Kumshe.

“The collaborative effort demonstrates the renewed jointness and team spirit in the fight against terrorism, geared towards bringing lasting peace to enable socio-economic activities thrive in the North East region,” the statement concluded.