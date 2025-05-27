Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 27th May, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 27th May, 2025

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has temporarily halted the revocation of properties following the non-payment of Ground Rent, from 10 to 43 years.

Naija News reports that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) had on Monday, May 26, 2025, commenced enforcement on the 4,794 properties revoked for non-payment of Ground Rent, from 10 to 43 years.

Some of the properties sealed off include the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the headquarters of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and many other properties owned by government institutions, corporate organisations and individuals.

But in a statement on Monday night, Director of Land Administration, FCT, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, disclosed that President Tinubu has intervened to temporarily suspend the enforcement.

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has condemned in the strongest terms, the sealing of its national secretariat in Abuja by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, while addressing newsmen at the end of the party’s caucus meeting on Monday, said the sealing is the highest form of irresponsibility from the government.

He added that the party would not fold its hands over the development, which he described as a provocative action, saying even if it leads to their arrest, they are ready.

Damagum expressed readiness of the PDP to contest the action, saying it is an attempt to mar Nigeria’s democracy.

On the outcome of Monday’s meeting, the PDP acting National Chairman said the meeting has been adjourned till Tuesday and a proper briefing would be provided after the scheduled meeting.

The Labour Party (LP) has denounced reports that it has reserved its 2027 presidential ticket for its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The party stated that earlier reports that the ticket has been exclusively reserved for Obi are malicious and misleading.

The position was made known in a statement on Monday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, who argued that the reports on the ticket reservation credited to him were inaccurate.

Ifoh explained that anyone interested in contesting the 2027 election on the Labour Party’s platform must go through the normal processes.

According to Ifoh, also Obi’s ongoing alliance with the coalition movement is at variance with the position of the Labour Party.

He said the party did not authorize any coalition move, and the former Anambra State Governor shouldn’t be frolicking with the coalition if he is truly serious about contesting the 2027 presidency on the platform of the Labour Party.

The House of Representatives has withdrawn the controversial Compulsory Voting Bill after it faced a series of backlashes from Nigerians.

The withdrawal was announced on Monday in a statement by the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas.

The Speaker, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, explained that the withdrawal is to allow wider consultations with stakeholders and encourage dialogue in line with democratic principles.

Abbas pointed out that countries like Australia, Belgium, and Brazil have successfully implemented compulsory voting, but a different approach may be more suitable for Nigeria.

Former Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has stated that Northerners are not angry with President Bola Tinubu over appointments into his government.

Instead, he said the North is angry with Tinubu due to the economic burden his policies and programmes have placed on Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Dalung submitted that the Tinubu government has weaponized poverty and insulted the sentiments of the poor by living large at the expense of ordinary Nigerians.

He said the economic policies of the current government and its disregard for the welfare of the people has created a distrust between the people of the North and President Tinubu.

Speaking during an interview with Vanguard, Dalung stated that northerners gave their overwhelming support for Tinubu in the 2023 election and are not too bothered about his lopsided appointments.

He held that the major grievance is the impact of Tinubu’s economic policies, which have left Nigerians poorer.

Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has been deported from Saudi Arabia and barred from performing the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.

Naija News reports that the renowned scholar confirmed the development in a post shared on his official Facebook page on Monday, May 26, 2025.

According to Gumi, although he was granted a visa by the Saudi authorities, he was not allowed to proceed to Medina to commence his religious rites.

Findings indicate that Sheikh Gumi was part of a delegation of Islamic scholars sponsored by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to Saudi Arabia for this year’s pilgrimage.

He arrived in Medina on Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. aboard a flight operated by Umza Air, alongside other clerics. However, Saudi immigration officials reportedly stopped him from entering the country at the airport.

Nollywood actor, Godwin Nnadiekwe, has suffered a severe injury, resulting in internal bleeding that required immediate hospitalisation.

Naija News reports that the movie star narrated his ordeal in a series of posts on his Instagram page.

Nnadiekwe said the incident occurred after his colleague, Zubby Michael, kicked him violently in the chest, causing the internal bleeding that led to his hospitalisation.

He said the kick was neither scripted nor approved by the movie producer.

Nnadiekwe said the kick caused excruciating pain, requiring immediate and costly medical treatment, noting that the film’s production team offered no assistance.

In a follow-up social media post, Nnadiekwe’s management team confirmed that his condition had worsened, requiring immediate hospital admission for emergency care.

Nigerian singer cum dancer, Korra Obidi, and a flight attendant recently engaged in an exchange of words over her exposing outfit.

Naija News reports that Korra, popularly known for wearing skimpy outfits, shared a video of the incident via her Facebook page on Sunday, May 26, 2025.

In the video, the air hostess confronts Korra about the outfit, insisting she cannot fly with it.

The dancer quizzed the flight attendant, saying they had no business with her outfit.

The hostess further insisted that they have a policy on how passengers are expected to dress when flying with them.

Korra later adhered to the instructions of the airline and covered her body with a jacket.

The camps of Nigeria’s senior national football teams — the Super Eagles and Super Falcons — are buzzing with excitement and anticipation as both teams prepare for crucial international fixtures.

As of 6:55 p.m. on Monday, 18 of the 23 Super Falcons players invited for back-to-back friendly matches against Cameroon had arrived at the team’s base — Am2pm Hotel in Ijebu-Ode.

The matches are scheduled to take place on May 31 at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo and June 3 at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta.

Prominent among the early arrivals are Rasheedat Ajibade, Michelle Alozie, Toni Payne, and Francisca Ordega, alongside other stars such as Omorinsola Babajide, Jennifer Echegini, and Osinachi Ohale.

At the same time in London, 22 of the 26 invited Super Eagles players had checked into the Doubletree Hilton Ealing ahead of their participation in the Unity Cup Invitational Tournament.

The Eagles will clash with long-time rivals, the Black Stars of Ghana, on Wednesday, May 28 at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford.

Their next match, also scheduled for the same venue on Saturday, May 31, will depend on the outcome of their game against Ghana and the result of the Jamaica vs. Trinidad & Tobago encounter on May 27.

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been appointed as the new head coach of Bayer Leverkusen.

Erik ten Hag has replaced Xabi Alonso, who has left to take over at Real Madrid after helping them to win the 2023-2024 German Bundesliga title.

The 55-year-old Dutchman has signed a contract with the Bundesliga club that runs until June 2027.

Ten Hag takes charge of a Leverkusen side that finished second in the Bundesliga and reached the German Cup semi-finals in the ongoing 2024-2025 season.

Speaking in his first press conference after the appointment was announced, Erik Ten Hag said: “Bayer is one of the best clubs in Germany and also belongs to the expanded European elite.”

