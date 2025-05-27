Tobi Amusan Reacts After Setting New Diamond League Record

Nigeria’s sprint queen, Tobi Amusan, sent shockwaves through the athletics world on Sunday as she blazed to victory in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Rabat Diamond League, setting a new meet record of 12.45 seconds.

Tobi Amusan’s electrifying performance broke the previous record of 12.51s set by American Brianna McNeal in 2018 and marked a stunning comeback for the 2022 world champion and world record holder after a shaky start to her season.

“It’s been a bit of a rough season for me,” Amusan said after her triumph. “But I kept my head down, trusted the process, believed in God, and put in the work. Coming out here today, I just wanted to execute a clean race. Honestly, I don’t even know exactly what I did. I just knew I was running, and all glory to God.”

Amusan dominated the race from the start, surging ahead of a competitive field to clinch the win. Nadine Visser of the Netherlands followed in second place with a time of 12.67s, while Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowska claimed third in 12.69s.

The athletes competed under ideal wind conditions of +1.2 m/s, with many posting season and personal bests.

Tobi Amusan attributed her resurgence to changes in her training routine.

“After the first two Diamond League meetings, I realised I had to get back to proper hurdles drills,” she explained. “I’ve also added more sprint work, and after just two weeks, I can feel the difference already.”

Amusan is now set to return to Jamaica to continue preparations for her next Grand Prix event, but noted that she would take some time to rest and recover.

“I need to rest a bit, then I’ll be back on the track,” she said.