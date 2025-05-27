‘Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda Has Become Renewed Anger’ – Lukman

Former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has asserted that none of President Bola Tinubu‘s achievements has come close to fulfilling his campaign promises to Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Lukman, in an interview on ARISE TV on Tuesday, said Tinubu’s scorecard on his second anniversary is predictable, and nothing has changed.

According to him, Tinubu’s renewed hope has become renewed anger, citing the groaning of many Nigerians about the economic situation.

He said, “President Tinubu’s scorecard on his second anniversary is predictable, and nothing has changed. Two months into this administration, I wrote an open letter to the President, highlighting the disturbing signals and raising alarms about how he is getting it wrong. And subsequently I made the point that renewed hope has become renewed anger, so much so that anger is all over the place.

“I was an insider and I can tell that I am well informed about the content of the renewed hope document and promises we made during the campaign and I can tell you that nothing has come close to the promise that we made to Nigerians, which is the disappointing part regarding my assessment of President Tinubu.”

Speaking on the wave of defection to the APC, Lukman stated that politicians defecting to the ruling party are doing so in their own interest, not Nigerians’.

He added, “Many of those going into APC are doing so out of selfish interest and not the overriding interest of their constituencies or citizens of Nigeria. My position is that when I see a governor defecting to APC to secure a second term ticket, I consider such person not qualify for that position. Once you are governor, the constitution has guaranteed you certain privileges for life that you will continue to enjoy, and those things were given so that you can concentrate in terms of service delivery. You provide selfless service without fear of losing anything but here we are.”