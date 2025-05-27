Tinubu Issues Fresh Appointments

President Bola Tinubu has appointed new members to the governing councils of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (NAU), and the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA).

Naija News reports that the appointments come after President Tinubu dissolved the governing council of the University of Abuja in February 2025, alongside the dismissal of the university’s vice-chancellor, Aisha Maikudi, amid ongoing controversy regarding her eligibility.

A statement released by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the new appointees to the governing council of UNIABUJA. The new members include:

Prof. Rosemary Iriowen Egonmwan (South-South)

Dr. Adedeji Adefuye (South-West)

Prof. Sarki Abba Abdulkadir (North-West)

Prof. Aminu Mohammed Dukku (North-East)

The appointments were part of President Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to ensure the governance of Nigerian universities reflects the diversity and interests of all regions.

In addition to UNIABUJA, President Tinubu has also filled vacancies in the governing councils of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (NAU). For UNN, the new members are:

Rt. Hon. Barr. Ogbonna Eugene Odo (South-East)

Muhammad Inuwa Tahir (North-West)

Meanwhile, the following individuals were appointed to NAU’s governing council:

Dr. Nkem Okeke (South-East)

Ofoke Chukwuma Charles Ugbala (South-East)

Dame Amina Patrick Yakowa (North-West)

Nojeeb Oriola Agunbiade (South-West)