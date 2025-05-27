Tinubu Broke 54-Year Jinx In South East – Mark Okoye

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), Mark Okoye, has commended President Bola Tinubu for championing the region’s development.

Okoye said Tinubu broke the 54-year jinx in the South East by establishing a development commission for the region.

Naija News reports that the SEDC MD stated this on Monday after visiting the President in Aso Villa, Abuja, to give a report of the commission, marking his 100 days in office.

Okoye noted that since the end of the civil war, Ndigbo have been calling for a development commission for the region. He said only President Tinubu listened to the call and granted the request.

He disclosed that the commission aims to grow the Southeast’s economy to $200 billion through collaboration with state governments and the private sector.

The statement on his 𝕏 handle read: “Earlier today (Monday), I had the honour of briefing His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on the 100-day report of the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

“Mr. President expressed strong satisfaction with our progress – from our bold vision to catalyze a $200B regional economy through collaboration with state governments and the private sector, to our #RenewedHope programs and strategy to align SEDC’s efforts with the aspirations of the South East.

“For students of history, this moment is deeply significant. Since the end of the civil war in 1970, no Nigerian President — military or civilian — had granted the South East’s longstanding request for a development commission focused on reconstruction and rehabilitation. Mr. President broke that 54-year jinx.”