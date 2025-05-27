Those Decamping To APC May Have Committed A Crime – Former Gov, Oyinlola

Former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has claimed that those defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are doing so out of selfishness.

He insisted that they were defecting because they may have committed a crime.

Oyinlola stated this during a live radio political programme in Osogbo on Sunday. He expressed surprise that politicians from different political parties are defecting to the ruling APC despite the country’s economic hardships.

He asserted that those who have decamped did not do so with the blessing of the masses and electorates who elected them into office.

He said, “For me, two things can be the reason why they are moving to the APC. The first is that maybe they have committed a crime, and they want a soft landing, thereby going to the APC to save themselves.

“The second thing is selfishness. Those decamping are selfish because I’ve not heard anyone of them saying they are decamping because of the masses. It is about themselves.”

Naija News reports that prominent politicians across the political divide have defected in droves to the APC.

In Delta State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy, members of the state House of Assembly, National Assembly and the PDP machinery all defected to the APC.

Also, in Akwa Ibom State, reports emerged that the state governor, Umo Eno, intends to defect to the ruling party.