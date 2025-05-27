‘This Level Of Insensitivity Is Disturbing’ – Peter Obi Fires NAFDAC Over ₦700,000 Demand To Reopen Onitsha Head Bridge Market

The Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has slammed the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) over the purported ₦700,000 demand from each shop owner as a condition for reopening the Onitsha Head Bridge Market in Anambra State.

Naija News recalls that the NAFDAC shut down the shops over fake drugs and counterfeit goods. However, traders have accused the agency of demanding the said sum if them want their stalls to be reopened for business.

Reacting in a statement via X on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, Peter Obi frowned at the demand, describing it as disturbing and uncaring.

The former Governor of Anambra State lamented that over 7 million Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have collapsed in the past two years in Nigeria, stressing that the system that should be offering them oxygen to support their breathing is suffocating them.

While retierating his support of the authorities to ensure society is free from fake drugs and counterfeit goods, Peter Obi called for investigation and reopening of the market, to ease the suffering of small business owners already burdened by the current national economic challenges.

He said, “I recall visiting the Head Bridge Market during the initial phase of its closure, standing in support of the authorities to ensure our society is free from fake drugs and counterfeit goods.

“I did so with the hope that investigations would be carried out swiftly, and the market would be reopened promptly, especially to ease the suffering of small business owners already burdened by our current national economic challenges. It is, therefore, deeply unfortunate to learn that shop owners are now being asked to pay ₦700,000 to reopen their stores.

“Already, over 7 million Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) have collapsed in the past two years in Nigeria. Our MSME’s businesses are at a “we can’t breathe” stage, and the very system that should be offering them oxygen to support their breathing is instead suffocating them.

“This level of insensitivity is both disturbing and uncaring. Let us prioritize compassion, economic recovery, and the survival of our small businesses at this critical time in our nation.

“I want to appeal again to the relevant authorities: please review and drop this charge. Allow these businesses to reopen.

“These shop owners have already endured prolonged closures, mounting unpaid bills, and economic strain. Adding further burdens to them and their families at this time is simply unjust and an economic sabotage.

“Compassion must lie at the root of government action.”