‘There Were No Personal Injuries Done To Me’ – Former Governor, Ikpeazu Opens Up On Political Setback In Abia

Former Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has declared that he did not suffer any personal injury following the political events of 2023.

Naija News reports that Ikpeazu made the remark at his home in Umuobiakwa, Obingwa Local Government Area (LGA), during a meeting of political leaders and stakeholders from nine LGs of the Ukwa-La-Ngwa bloc.

According to the ex-Governor, they all suffered a political setback due to their collective agenda of building a state where nobody feels marginalised.

While responding to a call by the Ukwa-La-Ngwa stakeholders to become their leader, Ikpeazu expressed deep gratitude for the show of solidarity and stated that he harboured no bitterness over the unfavourable political events of 2023.

He lamented that his people still feel marginalised even under the present dispensation in Abia, but assured his Ukwa La-Ngwa stakeholders that he would accept the leadership responsibility given to him.

He said, “I hold no grudge against anyone. There were no personal injuries done to me. What happened was a setback to our collective agenda of building a state where no one feels marginalized.”

In his address, a former Commissioner for Information in the State, Don Ubani, said that leaders of Ukwa La-Ngwa from different political affiliations found a good leader in Ikpeazu.