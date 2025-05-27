There Is No Form Of Intimidation That We Have Not Encountered – PDP Govs Lament, Vow To Remain Resolute

Governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have accused the Federal Government of employing intimidation and exclusion tactics.

They, however, stated that they would not be intimidated, adding that they would resist such measures and remain steadfast in their commitment to good governance.

The governors made the vow during the 99th National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the PDP, held on Tuesday in Abuja.

Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, addressed the gathering, highlighting the challenges faced by the party and its members.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu’s administration has created a unique set of circumstances marked by obstacles, subtle provocations, and shifting political dynamics.

Mohammed disclosed that the PDP has faced a wave of defections and coalition talks, which have impacted some of its members.

“Despite these pressures, our members remain steadfast and unwavering. There is no form of intimidation or persuasion that we, as elected governors and members, have not encountered. Yet, we remain resolute in our commitment,” Mohammed declared.

He restated that the PDP’s unity sets it apart from other parties, which he described as fragmented and divided.

“Other parties have been fragmented, with factions emerging here and there. But it is undeniable that we stand together as one,” he said.

The Bauchi governor also highlighted the party’s efforts to maintain visibility and address critical governance issues through state-level meetings and communiqués.

The chairman of the PDP Governors Forum also cited recent meetings in Plateau, Taraba, Oyo, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Bauchi as evidence of the party’s active engagement.

“We have been conducting meetings across various states and issuing communiqués addressing critical governance issues. These efforts are aimed at maintaining our visibility and demonstrating that we are not yielding to the pressures around us,” Mohammed explained.