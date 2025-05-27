The Pain You Feel Is Necessary – Shettima’s PA Tells Nigerians

The Personal Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Domestic Affairs, Mahmud Muhammad (Office of Vice President Kashim Shettima), has urged Nigerians to endure the pains caused by the government’s economic policies.

He said the pains of Tinubu’s economic policies were necessary for building an economy that citizens would be proud of in the future.

Naija News reports that Muhammad stated this in a statement on Monday, on his 𝕏 handle.

Shettima’s Personal Assistant described his principal and Tinubu as leaders who care about the welfare of the nation and the citizens.

“When we assumed office, Nigeria’s economic situation was sobering. The debt service-to-revenue ratio was above 100 per cent—a precarious path that, left unchecked, would spell disaster. But President Tinubu did not flinch. From the moment of inauguration, he began making courageous decisions to reset the course of our economy. He dismantled the fuel subsidy regime and unified multiple exchange rate systems. These were not easy choices. They were painful, even controversial. But they were necessary. And they revealed a truth we all needed to see: true leadership is not about popularity. It’s about responsibility,” he said.

Muhammad appealed to Nigerians to support President Tinubu‘s policies, adding that all the policies were for the growth of the nation.

He assured the economic policies would birth a great nation that Nigerians would be proud of.

“The President and Vice President have dared to make the hard calls—reforms that may bite today but will build a stronger, more resilient Nigeria tomorrow. While some may wail about the passing of an old order, history will remember this government as one that had the courage to do what was right, not what was easy.

“As we step into the third year of this administration, I want to appeal directly to my fellow Nigerians: let us remain steadfast. The pain we feel today is not in vain. It is the price of nation-building. It is the cost of transformation. But beyond that pain lies a promise—a new Nigeria where potential is not stifled by corruption, where ideas flourish, and where every citizen, no matter their background, has a shot at success,” he stated.