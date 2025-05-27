“The APC Is Not Afraid Of Any Opposition Coalition” – Kalu

Abia North Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) loves Nigeria and the citizens love the party too.

He boasted that the APC would win the 2027 elections regardless of efforts by the opposition parties to unseat the party.

According to him, many party members have been investing in the country to complement government efforts in the area of job creation and employment.

Naija News reports he made the submission on Tuesday at the National Assembly in Abuja while addressing Senate correspondents.

The former Senate Chief Whip added that the support for President Bola Tinubu is based on his performance in office, and the opposition coalition can’t stop the President’s 2027 re-election bid.

“The APC is not afraid of any opposition coalition. We are the ruling party and we love Nigeria. That is why many of us are investing in industries across the country to create jobs beyond government efforts,” he said.

Kalu, who is the current Chairman of the Senate Committee on the South-East Development Commission, said as expected in every democratic setting, the opposition would criticize, but it shouldn’t be mistaken for weakness on the part of the ruling party.

“The opposition must fight, that’s their job. But our job is to deliver, and we’re doing it. In the coming years, Nigerians will appreciate what Mr. President is doing,” Kalu added.

The former Abia State Governor said the people of the southeast region were among the first stakeholders to endorse Tinubu for a second term.

He also noted that despite the challenges citizens are facing as a result of government economic policies, the reforms are necessary and important for the future of Nigeria.