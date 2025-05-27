‘Sinking Ship Riddled With Internal Betrayal’ – Akinlade’s Camp Blasts Ogun PDP

The camp of the 2023 deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Adekunle Akinlade, has slammed the party over it’s remark following his resignation.

Naija News reports that the Ogun PDP’s publicity secretary, Kayode Adebayo, in a statement, said Akinlade resigned from the party to formalise his unholy romance with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adebayo said the party had nothing to lose and accused Akinlade of silently pitching his political tent with the APC government against the party’s gubernatorial ticket.

In response, the Senior Media Consultant to Akinlade, Akinleye Olu-Philips, rebutted the claim, saying the remark was a testament to the culture of blame-shifting, scapegoating, and internal implosion that has plagued the party for years.

He maintained that politics is built on structures, integrity, and a shared vision, which the state chapter of the PDP had failed to uphold.

Olu-Philips insisted that Akinlade’s resignation was not an act of sabotage but a natural outcome of a toxic and dysfunctional party environment.

He maintained that Akinlade is not desperate for relevance, noting that his exit would be a massive gain to any political platform that values structure, intelligence, and strategic vision.

Olu-Philips advised PDP to conduct honest self-reflection and rebuild from its ruins rather than issue bitter press statements.

He said, “For over a year, the Ogun PDP has been in a state of relentless internal conflict, with parallel congresses, multiple factions, and blatant disregard for constitutionally prescribed processes.

“To describe a man of proven loyalty to democratic ideals, an astute political leader, and a grassroots mobilizer as a “Judas” reflects more about the character of the accuser than the accused. It is disappointing — though not surprising — that a party that once begged for Akinlade’s inclusion now seeks to denigrate him simply because he chose to leave a sinking ship riddled with internal betrayal, absence of leadership structure, and chronic disregard for its own constitution.

“To allege that Akinlade covertly worked for the APC during the 2023 election is laughable and cowardly. The facts are on record. Akinlade brought immense strength and strategic depth to the PDP ticket alongside Hon. Ladi Adebutu. His reputation and grassroots base in Ogun State helped boost the PDP’s reach within his region.

“That the party underperformed in certain areas should not be weaponized against one individual — especially when internal sabotage from within PDP ranks did far greater damage to its electoral chances than anything external forces could achieve.”