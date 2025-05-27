President Tinubu Arrives Lagos, To Celebrate Eid-el-Kabir Before Returning To Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Lagos ahead of Wednesday’s 50th anniversary commemoration of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Naija News reports that the presidential aeroplane landed at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, at about a quarter past four pm on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, the President was received by a delegation led by the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

There was also a military honour for the president.

President Tinubu will join other regional leaders and dignitaries to celebrate the 50-year existence of the regional bloc.

In a statement earlier on Monday, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said Tinubu, as Chairman of ECOWAS, will highlight the economic bloc’s milestones at the event to be held at Eko Hotels and Suites.

While in Lagos, President Tinubu will on Saturday, May 31st, also inaugurate some projects undertaken by his administration.

Among them are Section One of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Lekki Deep Sea Port Tax Credit Concrete Road, the flag-off of Section II of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, and the 7th Axial Road.

President Tinubu will observe the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the State House, Dodan Barracks, before returning to Abuja.