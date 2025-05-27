Peter Obi Draws Attention To Plights Of Nigerian Children

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has lauded the exceptional resilience, creativity and talents of Nigerian children.

Obi said Nigeria is blessed to have a large population of over 110 million people under the age of 18, which demonstrates the potential and bright future for the country.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Anambra State, in his message to mark the 2025 Children’s Day celebration on Tuesday, drew attention to the plights of Nigerian children.

He decried that over 11 million Nigerian children face hunger, while about 18 million children are out of school.

He highlighted insecurity, kidnapping, and abuse that Nigerian children face daily. The Labour Party chieftain called on leaders to prioritize the well-being, protection and welfare of children to guarantee the nation’s prosperous future.

It read: “On this occasion of the Children’s Day Celebration, I celebrate every Nigerian child – the heartbeat of our nation and the bearer of our collective hopes and dreams. Days like this offer us the opportunity to appreciate the immense potential of our children, who represent the hope of a brighter tomorrow in our nation if only we care for them today. They deserve a nation that prioritises their well-being, education, safety, and future.

“A 2023 report from UNICEF estimates that over 110 million people under the age of 18 live in Nigeria. This represents a significant portion of the country’s population and demonstrates how young our nation is. Such high numbers of young people in Nigeria should challenge us, as leaders, to commit wholeheartedly to investing in the future of the children. Their future is the future of the nation.

“Unfortunately, the Nigerian child is faced with many existential challenges right from birth. Nigeria today is among the nations with the highest infant mortality rates in the world. A Nigerian child who survives at birth is faced with hunger and malnutrition in early childhood. A 2024 report from UNICEF indicates that around 11 million Nigerian children were experiencing severe child food poverty. It is also indicated that one in four children under the age of five are stunted, especially in rural and remote areas due to malnutrition.

“Our nation today is home to over 18 million out-of-school children, among the highest in the world. This is not just a statistic – it is a deep national wound. Each out-of-school child represents a dream deferred, a future endangered, and a country that is failing to uphold its most sacred responsibility. The streets have become classrooms for too many, while our actual schools remain underfunded, unsafe, or inaccessible. Education, especially at the basic level, remains the right of every Nigerian child. Denying them such rights by not investing in their education is simply denying them the beautiful future ahead of them. The primary healthcare that should cater for the basic healthcare needs of our children is practically non-existent.

“We cannot also ignore the threats posed by violence, kidnapping, and abuse. Insecurity has forced thousands of children to flee their homes, live in fear, or grow up in regions where dreams are stifled by conflict. Most children are forced, by these harsh realities, to abandon their dreams and survive by any means. A 2022 report from the National Bureau of Statistics found that 46.5% of children aged 5-14 were engaged in child labour. It is heartbreaking to see the future of our children jeopardised when they should be nurtured.

“Thus, in their journey of life, an average Nigerian child has a long stretch of difficult road, filled with many existential challenges, ahead of them.

“Yet, in the face of all these difficulties, many Nigerian children continue to show exceptional resilience, creativity and talent. Our duty as leaders, and indeed compatriots, is to encourage the children, inspire greatness in them and support their journey. Their dreams are valid and we must invest in their future, our future!

“I, therefore, reaffirm my commitment to building a nation where every Nigerian child can feel secure, grow in peace, enjoy good access to education and health and have the enabling environment to pursue their dreams and contribute productively to societal development. We must build a nation where no child is left behind and where the child of a nobody can become somebody through hard work and productivity.

“Happy Children’s Day to all Nigerian children. I want you to know that you are not forgotten. We see your struggles, your strength, and your light. We will continue to fight for a Nigeria where you can dream freely, learn safely, and rise boldly. That is the country we must build, and we owe you nothing less. “