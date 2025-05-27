PDP Will Resolve Its Crisis Soon – Gov Mutfwang

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has said the internal crisis of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would soon be resolved.

Governor Mutfwang said PDP remained a solid party with a unified and well-defined structure across the country.

Naija News reports that Mutfwang, in an interview with TVC, said a lot of decisions have been made to ensure the party’s crisis ends before 2025 runs out.

He stated all speculations against the party were political rumours, which means nothing to him and the party.

“I will tell you that PDP still remains a solid party. I don’t think that many of the speculations going on about the status of PDP. It’s not an issue that I think we should worry about too much.

“In any event, I believe that very soon before the year runs out, a lot of these decisions would have been, issues would have been fully sorted out. And we’ll be able to position the party on the right footing. I believe that the PDP is a well-structured party, and it will overcome the challenges that it is facing at the moment. All we keep, I’ll hear a lot of speculations. And in politics, I learn not to deal with speculations,” he said.

Speaking on the defections in Delta State and Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom’s expected defection, Mutfwang stressed that political alignments are not new in politics.

“I like to see things unfold before I make a comment. At the moment, during every election cycle, there are a lot of movements and realignments and alignments. And it’s not strange that we are seeing that happen in 2027. But every man’s context is different. The context of my brother Sheriff with Delta may be quite different from what is happening in Akwa Ibom and will definitely be different from what is happening on the plateau.

“And so every man will carry his cross, every man will decide how to deal with his own context at the right time. For me, I try to remain focused. Tomorrow will take care of itself. So I’m more bothered about what is happening now, for my people,” he stated.