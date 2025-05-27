PDP Schedules National Convention, Tackles Tinubu Govt – Full Details Emerge After PDP NEC Meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of inflicting hardship on Nigerians due to its economic policies and programmes.

The major opposition party in a communique issued at the end of its National Executive Committee (NEC) in Abuja on Tuesday, also scheduled its National Convention for August 2025.

The communique issued by the acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, accused the Tinubu government of inflicting pain on Nigerians.

The PDP said the government led by the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains insensitive to the plight of citizens, saying apart from the economic woes, there are wanton killings, banditry, kidnapping, marauding of communities and other acts of terrorism in various parts of our country.

The party also accused President Tinubu and the APC of attempting to force a one-party state on Nigerians by stifling opposition figures and voices over fears of losing the 2027 election.

Furthermore, Naija News reports that the PDP ratified the composition of the Committee on the Zoning of National Offices ahead of its National Convention.

It also agreed to consider the resolution of the South East Zonal Executives of the PDP with regard to the issue of the National Secretary of the party.

Below is the full text of the communique issued by the PDP after its NEC meeting.

“The National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great Party, at its 99th meeting today, Tuesday, May 27, 2025 thoroughly examined the State of affairs of the Nation and the Party and resolved as follows:

1. NEC expresses serious concern over the sorry and melancholic state of affairs of our Nation under the irredeemably exploitative insensitive and anti-people All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

2. NEC condemns the worsening insecurity; the wanton killings, banditry, kidnapping, marauding of communities and other acts of terrorism in various parts of our country, emboldened by President Tinubu’s apparent negligence and abdication of his Constitutional duty to ensure the safety and security of the nation and her citizens.

3. NEC also laments the worsening economic hardship and extreme poverty in the country occasioned by the ill-advised and ill-implemented polices of the Tinubu administration; hike in fuel price, wanton increase in electricity tariff, multiple taxes and unexplained charges on services, resulting in collapse of the productive sector, closure of millions of businesses, massive loss of jobs, rise in criminality and general sense of misery across the country.

4. NEC condemns the policy inconsistency, wholesale corruption, massive treasury-looting, budget padding and diversion of public funds that pervade the Tinubu administration resulting in infrastructural retrogression and loss of investors’ confidence in our system.

NEC restates the PDP demand that President Tinubu administration should rescind all its anti-people policies and take practical steps to address the insecurity and economic recession in the country.

5. Furthermore, NEC stands in firm resistance to the sinister plot by the Tinubu-led APC to turn Nigeria into a one-Party totalitarian state as evidenced in the desperate attempts to stifle and annihilate opposition parties through open siege, threats and intimidation of opposition figures and institutions of democracy in Nigeria. It is clear that this plot is borne out of APC’s mortal fear of inevitable defeat in 2027 due to its dismal failure in government.

6. On the part of the PDP, NEC restates our Party’s belief in Democracy, the Rule of Law and the Supremacy of the Will of the people as expressed through their free and unhindered democratic participation in multi-party politics and governance.

The successful convening of the 99th NEC meeting clearly communicates our Party’s unity and focus despite the challenges.

7. Pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution, NEC received and ratified the composition of the Committee on the National Convention and approved the conduct of the National Convention on Thursday 28th to Saturday 30th August 2025.

8. NEC also received and ratified the composition of the Committee on the Zoning of National Offices ahead of the National Convention.

The members of the Zoning Committee are Gov. Douye Diri -Chairman, Gov. Dauda Lawal -Vice Chairman and Gov. Caleb Mutfwang -Secretary.

The members of the National Convention Committee are Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri- Chairman, Gov. Ademola Adeleke- Vice Chairman and Gov. Peter Mbah – Secretary.

9. NEC also received the Resolution of the South East Zonal Executive with regard to the issue of the National Secretary of our Party. NEC resolved to consider the Resolution of the South East Zonal Executive at the next NEC meeting scheduled to hold on Monday, 30th June, 2025.

10. NEC reassures Nigerians that the PDP remains strong, resilient , united and determined now, more than ever before in leading the charge to rescue our Nation from the vicious grip of the APC.”