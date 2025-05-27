PDP Crisis: Wike Failed In The Duty Tinubu Gave Him – Atiku’s Aide

Special Assistant to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Eta Uso, has said Nyesom Wike did not execute in a good way, the task President Bola Tinubu allegedly gave him on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reported that the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday pulled out of the PDP’s peace move citing a breach of agreement.

He particularly accused Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State of failing to implement their agreement on retaining Samuel Anyanwu as the party’s national secretary.

On Monday, Wike, through the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) sealed the national secretariat of the PDP over ground rent debt.

Wike’s action generated condemnations, leading to President Tinubu’s intervention.

On his 𝕏 handle, on Tuesday, Uso claimed that Tinubu’s directive to the former Rivers State Governor was to destablize the party ahead of 2027 election and not to destroy it.

He wrote: “I am happy that Wike is ignorantly annihilating the only thing that makes him relevant to Bola Tinubu. By the time everyone has left the carcass of PDP for him, he’d see that he’d become useless to Bola. His job was to make the PDP toothless so that Bola has little to no opposition in 2027. Wike rightly failed at that task and has destroyed the PDP, and the carcass will be left for him. And Bola will still face the stiffest opposition and also his biggest electoral loss of his political career.”