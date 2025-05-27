PDP Caucus Meeting Ends Without Resolution, Govs, BoT, Saraki To Meet Today

The National Caucus meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday concluded without a resolution.

The Governors’ Forum, the Board of Trustees (BoT) leadership, and the peace committee headed by former Senate President Bukola Saraki are set to meet on Tuesday (today) to decide how to proceed with the stalled National Executive Committee meeting.

PDP acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, told journalists after nearly three hours of the caucus meeting in Abuja on Monday that the discussions would resume today by 10am.

He stated, “As you can see, we just adjourned our meeting for today (Monday) till tomorrow (today) at 10am. This meeting is going to continue. We just set up a small committee that would give us a report and tomorrow (today) morning, we’ll continue.”

When asked whether NEC meeting would hold as scheduled, Damagum said, “When you come tomorrow (today), we will answer this question after our meeting.”

Sources who attended the meeting told Punch that it was adjourned to allow Saraki’s panel to meet with some party leaders on Monday night.

He stated, “The meeting has been adjourned until tomorrow, Tuesday. Tonight, some of the party leaders will meet. Saraki’s panel will also meet and present solution reports tomorrow.

“These solution-based reports will set the pace to reopen peace discussions and determine if the NEC meeting can hold as scheduled. If not, a new date for the NEC meeting will be announced.”