NSIB To Release Final Report On Port-Harcourt Helicopter Crash

The Director General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Capt. Alex Badeh Jr., has announced that the final report on the tragic helicopter crash that occurred in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on October 24, 2024, will be released before the end of 2025.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Newsnight programme on Monday, Badeh confirmed that the investigation had reached its final stages.

“We’ve gotten to the bottom of it. The final report should be out sometime this year, but we pretty much have an idea of what happened,” he revealed.

The helicopter involved in the crash was registered as 5NBQG and was operated by East Wind Aviation. It was contracted by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The helicopter took off from the Port Harcourt Military Base (DNPM) with its destination being the FPSO – NUIMS ANTAN oil rig.

The crash occurred along the waterways in Port Harcourt, leading to the tragic loss of life. A total of eight people were on board the aircraft, including two crew members and six passengers. Of the eight people, five bodies were recovered following the incident.

Naija News understands that the family members of the victims are expecting the final reports as the search continues to recover their loved ones.