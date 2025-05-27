Nenadi Usman-led Labour Party Backs Peter Obi Coalition Bid, Questions Abure’s Motive

The National Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party (LP), under the leadership of Senator Nenadi Usman, has endorsed the participation of the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the ongoing coalition aimed at defeating President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking via a statement by her media aide, Ken Asogwa, Usman reaffirmed Peter Obi’s unequivocal right to contest the 2027 elections under its platform should the ongoing coalition efforts fail to materialise.

The party berated some of its suspended members, led by Julius Abure, who were against Obi’s participation in the ongoing coalition movement.

According to Usman, Abure and his cohorts, who have been shown the exit door for their anti-party activities, cannot question a move so clearly rooted in national interest.

The statement reads: “It is worth reiterating that Obi has consistently maintained that his interest lies solely in a coalition focused on eradicating hunger, insecurity, and poor governance – a vision that aligns squarely with the founding principles and aspirations of the Labour Party.

“One is left wondering whose agenda Julius Abure and his cohorts have truly been advancing. Is it that they disagree with Obi and the Labour Party that Nigeria is presently facing an unprecedented crisis requiring collective action to salvage?

“In the meantime, it is rather comical that Abure and his band of entertainers continue to peddle the narrative of a purported 2024 national convention which was self-convened, unlawful, and ultimately denounced by the Supreme Court of Nigeria as illegal. The repeated reference to this so-called convention is not only misleading but also a flagrant contempt of the Supreme Court’s judgment and should be treated as such by the appropriate legal authorities.

“In view of the foregoing, the general public is hereby advised to disregard any statements emanating from these impostors masquerading as party leaders. For authentic and authoritative information regarding the Labour Party, the public is urged to rely solely on communications from the office of the National Caretaker Committee led by Distinguished Senator Nenadi Usman”.