Manchester United Win Race For Liam Delap Amid Premier League Interest

Manchester United have reached a deal to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, beating out competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea, according to ESPN.

The Red Devils have reportedly informed Ipswich of their intent to activate Liam Delap’s £30 million release clause, contingent on the 22-year-old’s willingness to join new manager Ruben Amorim’s project at Old Trafford.

Delap enjoyed a breakout season with Ipswich Town, scoring 12 goals despite the club’s relegation from the Premier League. His performances attracted interest from top-flight clubs including Chelsea, West Ham, Aston Villa, Everton, and Arsenal.

Delap, who began his professional career at Manchester City in 2020, now appears set to return to Manchester—this time in red.

However, not everyone is convinced the move is right. Former Aston Villa captain Gabby Agbonlahor recently advised Delap against joining Manchester United, citing concerns over playing time and stability at the club.

Note that Manchester United finished the just concluded 2024-2025 Premier League season sitting in the 15th spot on the league table. Due to this, they failed to qualify for continental football.

They had a chance of grabbing a European ticket when they made it to the Europa League final. Unfortunately, they lost the title to another struggling Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur.

With a summer of big changes looming at Old Trafford, Delap’s decision could prove crucial to both his career and United’s attacking rebuild.