Lamine Yamal Extends Contract With Barcelona

FC Barcelona have officially confirmed that teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal has signed a new long-term contract that will keep him at the club until 30 June 2031.

Lamine Yamal, 17, who burst onto the scene with his debut on 29 April 2023 at just 15 years old, has rapidly established himself as one of the most electrifying young talents in world football.

Hailing from Mataró, near Barcelona, Yamal joined La Masia at the age of seven and has since grown into a vital figure in the Catalan club’s senior squad.

In just over two years, Yamal has made an astonishing 106 first-team appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 25 goals and providing 34 assists.

He has shattered multiple records along the way, including becoming the youngest-ever goalscorer in La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Super Cup history.

He also holds the distinction of being the youngest player ever to reach 100 appearances for Barcelona.

This past season, Yamal was a cornerstone of the team that swept the domestic treble—clinching La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.

His standout performances in all four Clásico victories over arch-rivals Real Madrid further cemented his reputation as a big-game player.

Individually, the teenage prodigy has already received some of football’s most prestigious youth awards, including the Golden Boy, the Kopa Trophy, and recognition at the Laureus Awards.