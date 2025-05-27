Lamido Slams Wike, Calls For Expulsion From PDP

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has sharply criticised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, calling him a “disaster” and urging his expulsion from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a telephone interview with Vanguard in Abuja on Tuesday, Lamido expressed his dissatisfaction with Wike’s actions, stating that despite his long-standing membership in the PDP, he could no longer participate in leadership meetings as long as Wike and former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, remain on the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT).

“I remain a member of the PDP, a party I helped form, but I have made the painful but necessary decision to abstain from leadership meetings until Wike and Ortom are removed from the Board of Trustees,” Lamido said.

Lamido was particularly vocal about Wike’s role in the recent sealing of the PDP National Secretariat, which he described as a betrayal of the party that had “honoured” and “brought him into relevance.”

He commented, “Wike is, quite frankly, a disaster. What he has done is un-African and un-Nigerian. To seal the PDP secretariat, a party that made you, is like destroying your own home.”

Lamido likened Wike’s actions to those of someone who, despite receiving help, tries to dominate their benefactor. He said, “He claims he financed the party, but is it wrong for a son to take care of his own mother? Does it now mean the mother must submit to the son just because he’s providing her clothing?”

Continuing his criticism, Lamido remarked that Wike’s actions reflected a lack of political tradition and values. He said, “Wike is thinking in a very warped way. He lacks the values and traditions that define our political culture. I’m glad, however, that President Tinubu intervened. The office was reopened by his order.”

He further added that President Tinubu’s intervention had exposed Wike’s political shortcomings. “The very man Wike is trying to please by destroying his own political family is the one saying, ‘No, you can’t do that.’ So, in a way, Tinubu has exposed him—showing that Wike is unreliable and without tradition.”

Reflecting on his past role as the National Secretary of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), Lamido lamented how the current PDP has tolerated members who undermine the party.

He pointed to Ortom’s support for Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election as an example of the party’s tolerance for dissent.

Lamido demanded action from the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), stating, “Wike, who claims to love the PDP but is clearly undermining it, should be expelled by the NWC. Why hasn’t that happened?”

He also criticised the inclusion of individuals like Ortom and Samuel Anyanwu on the BoT, calling them “impostors” and asserting that their presence undermined the party’s integrity.

Lamido said, “That’s why I’ve said I will not attend any PDP meeting unless Wike is expelled and people like Ortom are removed from the BOT.

“I remain a PDP member, but I will not participate in party functions or answer calls to meetings while these individuals remain in leadership.

“How can I sit with someone like Ortom in the BOT to discuss the future of PDP? Or someone like Anyanwu, who is rejected in his own zone and now being imposed by another zone? These are impostors.”