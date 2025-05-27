Court Awards ₦900 Million Damages Against El-Rufai, Others Over Rights Violation

A Federal High Court in Kaduna has awarded ₦900 million in damages against former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and five others for their involvement in the illegal detention of Adara elders in 2019.

Justice Hauwa’u Buhari delivered the ruling on Tuesday, in a suit filed by Awemi Dio Maisamari and eight other Southern Kaduna Adara elders.

The court determined that El-Rufai personally orchestrated their arbitrary arrest, making him liable for the ₦900 million compensation.

In addition to the compensation, the court awarded ₦10 million in general damages and ₦10 million in special damages against the Nigeria Police Force, the Inspector General of Police, and the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police.

Counsel to the applicants, Gloria Mabeiam Ballason, celebrated the ruling as a significant victory in the ongoing battle against the abuse of power. She described the judgment as a landmark decision, emphasising that it holds individuals in positions of power accountable, even when they are shielded by immunity.

Ballason stated, “This judgment marks a watershed against abuse of power and accountability for abuse, whether the occupiers of the office are temporarily shielded by immunity or not. Even when people in authority enjoy immunity, it does not warrant executive lawlessness.”

The case was filed after El-Rufai’s tenure as governor, with the former governor named as the first respondent in his personal capacity.

The applicants were arrested and detained in 2019 following the murder of Dr. Raphael Maiwada Galadima, the paramount ruler of the Adara people.

At the time, El-Rufai had reportedly ordered the arrest of Maisamari and other community leaders, branding them as security threats in Kajuru. Among those detained were a former commissioner, Bawa Magaji, and a former police commissioner.

However, the detained individuals were later released after the Attorney General found no evidence against them.