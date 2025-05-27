Jorginho Announces Departure From Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder, Jorginho has confirmed he will leave the club after two and a half seasons, bringing an emotional close to his time at the Emirates Stadium.

In a heartfelt message, Jorginho, 32, expressed deep gratitude to the club, his teammates, and supporters, describing his time at Arsenal as more than just football.

“You know, sometimes a season is not just about football. It’s about those moments, personal growth, and feeling like you’re part of something bigger than yourself,” Jorginho said. “When I joined Arsenal, I didn’t just join a club; I became part of a family.”

Signed from Chelsea in January 2023, Jorginho played a key role in Arsenal’s midfield. While not always a regular starter, he earned respect for his professionalism and impact whenever called upon.

“Passion, purpose. I gave my all in every game, not just for the result, but for this jersey, for the fans,” he said. “Whether I started or came off the bench, you made me feel valued and loved.”

Jorginho also paid tribute to the entire Arsenal setup—from players to backroom staff—for their support and camaraderie, noting the special bond he formed during his stint in North London.

“Now it’s time to say goodbye. But I leave with my head held high and a full heart,” he concluded.

His next move has not been officially confirmed, but speculation surrounds a possible move to a Brazilian club, Flamengo as a free agent.