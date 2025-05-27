‘Instead Of Addressing Issues Of Insecurity, Economic Hardship, It Chose To Endorse Tinubu’ – Buhari’s Ex-minister Blasts APC

Former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has sharply criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for being indifferent to Nigerians’ pressing issues, accusing the party of focusing on politics rather than addressing national concerns.

Speaking on Sunday at the National Political Consultative Group (North) meeting in Abuja, Malami condemned the APC’s decision to endorse President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections, which he described as premature and insensitive in light of the nation’s ongoing challenges.

Naija News reports that Malami, who served as AGF under former President Muhammadu Buhari, remarked that instead of addressing critical issues such as insecurity, economic hardship, and rising poverty, the APC has chosen to focus on securing Tinubu’s re-election two years ahead of time.

He stated, “Just a few days ago, the ruling party held its national summit and instead of addressing the serious issues of insecurity, economic hardship, and rising poverty, it chose to focus on politics, endorsing President Bola Tinubu as sole candidate for the 2027 election that is still two years away.”

Malami also attacked the government’s policies, particularly the removal of the fuel subsidy, which he argued had been implemented without proper planning, and the mismanagement of Nigeria’s borders.

He highlighted the detrimental impact these policies had on the northern region, noting that agriculture, a key pillar of the northern economy, has been severely affected.

A communique from the meeting, signed by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, stated, “Concerned by the worsening insecurity situation, which has aggravated poverty, loss of lives and property, unemployment and destitution in the entire northern region, the Second Expanded Meeting of the National Political Consultative Group (North) held at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Continental Hotel, Abuja on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

“The group is founded with the objective of uniting Northern political leaders and forging a strong relationship and working as a united interest group, as much as possible within a political party.

“The meeting was attended by prominent political leaders drawn from all the 19 states and the FCT with the main focus of reviewing the challenges of insecurity in the north.

“A keynote address was presented to the meeting by Mallam Abubakar Malami SAN.

“Goodwill messages were received by leaders from the South-south, South-east and South-west geo-political regions of the country, represented by Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, Mr. Peter Obi, and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, respectively.

“Delegates acknowledged that insecurity had reached unprecedented level under the present administration, aggravating poverty, hunger, destitution and near collapse of education at the primary and secondary levels.

“Delegates agreed that the three major drivers of any society are fear, emotions and knowledge and resolved that the North must not allow itself to be driven by fear nor emotions but by knowledge.

“Delegates resolved that the north must proceed with a united front in political choice going forward to ensure the regions gets its maximum return in national political participation.”

Accordingly, the communique urged that the political platform on which the interests of the region would be pursued be unveiled urgently.

It stated, “That the region and, indeed, the nation need selfless leaders both in the management of political parties as well as public sector governance.

“Decried the impunity of elected leaders who run away with the peoples mandate by purporting to make decisions for their constituents without consultation, citing the recent developments in which elected governors and legislators are usurping the power of the people by endorsing other persons and themselves for re-election to political offices without reference to their constituents, advising that constituents should sanction such elected officials to serve as deterrent.

“Agreed on the need to escalate the group’s initiative to all the 19 states and FCT though the provision of the appropriate template.

“Resolved that the region must prioritise and promote industrialisation and high productivity in all sectors in order to exit the present economic quagmire.

“That in working towards a united north, the issue of equity, fairness and justice, both within and between states, must be addressed comprehensively.

“That, going forward, the north must premise its support for candidates at elections on enforceable agreement for the purpose of ensuring and protecting the informed interests of the region, irrespective of where the candidates come from.”

The meeting finally resolved to set up committees to facilitate the implementation of its decisions and resolutions.