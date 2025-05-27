I’m Not Leaving PDP – Gov Mutfwang

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has refuted rumours that he may leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Mutfwang said his closeness to President Bola Tinubu and some APC chieftains at the federal and state levels should not be misunderstood.

Naija News reports that Muftwang, in an interview with TVC, stated that the President knew his association with his government was for the good of the Plateau people.

He added that only the people of Plateau and God can decide his political direction and not pressure or political alignment.

His words: “I’m a PDP man, I’m in PDP, and nothing has has, has changed for me to leave PDP. I still believe in the PDP and like I told you, I believe that even the president with whom I have enjoyed a very good relationship is because he knows that we are trying to do the best for our people. I believe that if we were doing poorly, mister president would not like to identify with us and encourage us. And so, I think some of these political decisions and commentaries are a little bit too early for me, because we still have a lot to do for our people. We are dealing with a lot of issues that we should not be distracted about political alignments.

“But having said that, I want you to know that ultimately, two people will decide my political direction. God and the people of Plateau State. I leave it at that.”