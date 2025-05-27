‘If PDP Collapses, Nigeria Will Crumble’ – Sule Lamido

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has asserted that President Bola Tinubu needs the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to keep him in check.

Naija News reports that Lamido, a founding member of the PDP, in an interview on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm programme on Tuesday, said Nigeria will crumble if the PDP collapses.

According to Lamideo, Nigeria would have an emperor as President if the opposition party collapses, stressing that PDP is an integral part of Nigeria’s democratic history and the continued existence of the party is tied to the country’s survival.

He said, “If the PDP collapses, Nigeria will collapse. Where there is no opposition, then there will be an emperor. When the party collapses, then you have an emperor all over Nigeria, and all emperors are destroyed by their greed.

“The PDP is Nigeria’s history in the last 25 years, therefore, look at the bigger picture. If the party collapses, it is Nigeria’s history which collapses.

“More than anybody, Tinubu needs PDP to be chasing him, to be on his toes, but when it collapses, nobody will be chasing him; he will be chasing himself.”

According to the former foreign affairs minister, if the PDP had not restored Nigeria’s democracy in 1999, there was no way ex-military head of state, Muhammadu Buhari, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would have taken over as President in May 2015.

He stated further that without the PDP laying the foundation for Nigeria’s democracy in the Fourth Republic, incumbent ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu would not have taken over from his party man, Buhari, in May 2023.