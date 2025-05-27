Ibas Speaks On How Rivers Crisis Can Be Resolved

Rivers State Administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas, has expressed hope that the ongoing political crisis in the state can be resolved through dialogue, emphasising that it is a mere political disagreement and not an insurmountable conflict.

Speaking at an event marking the 58th anniversary of the creation of Rivers State at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Ibas described the current crisis as a political issue that can be addressed through negotiations, rather than confrontation.

Ibas said, “I believe this crisis is not beyond resolution. It is a political disagreement, not a war. And as with most conflicts, no matter how long or bloody, negotiations often provide the path to peace.”

He referred to global examples where long-standing political conflicts and wars were resolved when courageous leaders chose dialogue over discord.

“The resolution does not always mean that differences have disappeared, but that leaders choose to shift their positions for the greater good,” Ibas added.

While calling for sober reflection, the administrator lamented that the present situation in Rivers State does not reflect the ideals envisioned by the founding fathers of the state.

“What we are seeing today is not what our forebears fought for. The people are watching, and they deserve leadership that works for their interests,” he said.

Ibas stressed that it is important for leaders to put the interests of the people above personal ambitions, challenging them to take responsibility for the situation and work together for the greater good of the state.

Defending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State, Ibas called the move a timely intervention that averted what he described as impending anarchy.

He also criticized some elders and religious leaders who, instead of offering constructive intervention, took sides in the crisis.

“I wonder where these commentators were when politicians exploited the situation for personal gain,” Ibas remarked, urging all citizens to reflect on the actions and inactions that led to the present impasse.

Ibas highlighted the strategic importance of Rivers State, noting that it ranks second only to Lagos in economic output and contributes up to 40 percent of Nigeria’s onshore oil production. He reminded citizens of the state’s significance to the national economy and the need for unity to preserve its importance.

Reflecting on his tenure, Ibas said serving as the administrator of Rivers State remains one of the greatest honors of his life. He also expressed gratitude for the support of the people.

On education and healthcare, the administrator advocated for the right of every child to access quality education, healthcare, and live in a safe environment.