I Don’t See PDP Surviving Beyond 2027 Election – Dahiru

A political and public affairs analyst, Mojeed Dahiru, has asserted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot endure and is destined for complete extinction in 2027.

Naija News reports that Dahiru made this remark while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s programme on Monday.

In it, the political analyst addressed the challenges facing opposition politics in Nigeria, particularly the current situation within the PDP.

It is worth noting that PDP members convened in Abuja recently, with the hope of promoting the party’s interests and resolving various disputes and grievances; however, their efforts ultimately proved futile.

As the turmoil within the party escalates, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has publicly declared his commitment to fight until the end.

Addressing the issues surrounding the opposition party, Dahiru said, “The PDP is a dying party. You see, the Bible says the wages of sin is death. So the PDP is dying because it committed a mortal sin in 2023 and I cannot say this enough.

“When the PDP jettisoned zoning prior to the 2023 presidential election, when it was supposed to seed the ticket to the South, which was supposed to be its most consistent support base, and opted to pick a northerner, the PDP committed a mortal sin.

“That sin, the wages of that sin is death. I don’t see PDP surviving as a party beyond 2027 because you see when Atiku happened to the PDP, he developed a wicked problem.

“So, it was Atiku submission that killed the PDP effectively. So what we can simply be doing is conducting its final rites of passage, and rightly so, because the PDP committed the sin, immortal one, and unfortunately, the party has not repented of that sin and weakness.”

Dahiru added: “Wike would not have intended to be an undertaker [taking the PDP to its grave] but you see, there are causes and effects. To every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. So the actions of the northern flank of the PDP, led by Atiku and others, is the reaction we are seeing by Wike.

“So these actions and inactions will invariably lead to the final burial of the PDP.”