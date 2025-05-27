Happy Children’s Day – First Lady, Remi Tinubu Celebrates Nigerian Children On May 27

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has extended her warmest wishes to the nation’s children, describing them as the genuine embodiment of the nation’s future potential.

Naija News reports that Mrs Tinubu made this statement during the events celebrating International Children’s Day, which is observed worldwide on May 27th each year.

The First Lady emphasised that this year’s theme, “Stand Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation,” highlights our collective duty to safeguard and uplift the youth.

The statement read: “As we mark this year’s Children’s Day, I extend my warmest wishes and love to every child across our great nation whose minds represent the promise of Nigeria’s future.”

Elaborating on the detrimental effects of bullying, she stated that regardless of whether it takes place in educational institutions, within communities, or on the internet, it inflicts enduring scars that impede a child’s emotional, social, and academic growth.

As per the remarks of the President’s spouse, every child is entitled to mature in a setting that is secure, nurturing, and devoid of fear.

“As a mother, I call on all Nigerians to take an active stand against bullying. Let us teach our children that strength lies in compassion, and that true leadership begins with looking out for one another. Happy Children’s Day,” Tinubu stated.