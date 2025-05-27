Full List: 29 Teams That Have Qualified For UEFA Champions League

UEFA has announced that 29 teams have qualified for the upcoming season of the UEFA Champions League.

This information was shared in a statement on their website on Monday, May 26, following the completion of matches over the weekend, including those in the Premier League and Serie A.

Naija News understands that the Champions League’s league phase format will expand from 32 to 36 teams next season.

As a result, there are still seven teams left to qualify for the Champions League.

Below is the list of the 29 teams that have qualified for the next season’s Champions League so far, as reported by UEFA:

England: Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Newcastle United.

Spain: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Athletic Club, and Villarreal.

Germany: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, and Frankfurt.

Italy: Napoli, Inter Milan, Atalanta, and Juventus.

France: PSG, Marseille, and Monaco.

Portugal: Sporting CP.

Netherlands: Ajax, PSV.

Belgium: Union Saint-Gilloise.

Czech Republic: Slavia Praha.

Turkey: Galatasaray.

Greece: Olympiacos.

Meanwhile, a celebration of triumph turned into a scene of horror on Monday, May 26, as a car drove into a crowd of fans gathered for Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory parade, injuring nearly 50 people, including four children.

The incident occurred just after 6:00 p.m. (local time) on Water Street, where thousands had lined the streets to celebrate Liverpool’s league win.

According to Merseyside Police, 27 individuals were rushed to hospital, with two—including a child—suffering serious injuries.

A 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area has been arrested and is believed to be the driver of the vehicle. Police confirmed that they are not treating the incident as terrorism.

The crash, which eyewitnesses described as “horrendous,” brought a devastating end to an otherwise joyous occasion. Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram told the BBC the day’s “euphoria” was “overshadowed” by the violence, calling for calm as authorities investigate.

BBC reporter Matt Cole, who was present at the scene, recounted how the vehicle sped through the densely packed crowd.

“It just wasn’t stopping. I managed to grab my daughter and jump out of the way—it missed us by inches,” he said.

Cole said the car was travelling at an estimated 20 to 30 mph and was chased by a group of men who tried to stop it.