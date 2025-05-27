Embrace Reconciliation – Wabara Begs PDP Stakeholders

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees and former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, has declared that the party urgently needs to take over the seat of power.

He lamented that Nigerians are weary of hardship, insecurity, and unfulfilled promises under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wabara stated this during his address at the 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP, which was held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Speaking at the gathering, he warned that the party must address its internal divisions and present a united front to offer Nigerians a credible alternative to the APC.

“The journey of our party has been long, occasionally turbulent, yet always deeply rooted in our collective aspirations for a united, democratic, and prosperous Nigeria,” Wabara stated.

The former Senate President acknowledged the PDP’s turbulent journey, admitting that self-inflicted challenges, divisions, and lingering grievances have hindered the party’s progress.

However, he expressed confidence in the resilience of the party’s ideals and the loyalty of its supporters.

Wabara called for a genuine and structured reconciliation process within the PDP, urging leaders, elders, youths, and stakeholders to prioritize unity over personal ambitions.

“As the party of the people, we must recommit to healing these wounds and restoring faith among our members. As Chairman of the Board of Trustees, the conscience of the party, I call on all of us, leaders, elders, youths, and stakeholders alike, to embrace reconciliation, not merely as a political tactic but as a moral imperative,” Wabara said.

Highlighting the importance of inclusivity, Wabara encouraged the PDP to embrace the youth’s energy, the technocrats’ vision, the passion of women, and the commitment of patriotic Nigerians.

He described the PDP as a ‘big tent’ that must reflect Nigeria’s rich diversity and serve as a platform for national renewal.

“Let us welcome the energy of the youth, the vision of technocrats, the passion of women, and the commitment of patriotic Nigerians who wish to join hands with us in rescuing our nation from the precipice. Let the PDP be known once again as the ‘big tent,’ inclusive, listening, and reflective of Nigeria’s rich diversity,” he declared.