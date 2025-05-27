Eid Al-Adha 2025 Date Confirmed As Saudi Arabia Announces Dhul Hijjah Crescent Moon Sighting

Saudi Arabian officials have declared the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent, indicating that the pilgrimage will commence on June 4, with the day of Arafah occurring on June 5.

Naija News reports that the Supreme Court made this announcement on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

As reported by Arab News, Muslims who are not undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage this year will observe Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid al-Kabir, on June 6.

The Supreme Court has called upon Muslims throughout the Kingdom to be vigilant for the crescent moon on Tuesday, Dhu Al-Qa’dah 29, and to report any sightings promptly to their nearest court.

Additionally, the Kingdom has declared a weeklong Eid holiday for both public and private sector employees.

Eid Al-Adha, which spans three days and commences on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, translates to the festival of sacrifice and commemorates the faith and devotion exemplified by the Prophet Ibraham (Abraham) when he was commanded to sacrifice his own son to God. Just as he was about to fulfil this command, he was rewarded for his obedience with a ram to sacrifice instead.

Worshippers finance the ritual slaughter of livestock and arrange to distribute one-third of the meat to the poor and needy who would otherwise be unable to partake in the celebration.

This ritual sacrifice, which may involve a goat, sheep, cow, buffalo, or camel, is referred to as Qurbani and is typically performed by the head of each household. In contemporary times, Qurbani is often conducted through online donations to charities aimed at feeding the hungry in underprivileged regions of the world.

Eid Al-Adha also coincides with the third day of the Hajj, an annual pilgrimage to Mecca that every healthy adult Muslim is required to undertake at least once in their lifetime.

The Day of Arafah is the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage, occurring just prior to Eid al-Adha. It entails worshippers engaging in a vigil at Mount Arafat and the nearby Plain of Arafat.

Mount Arafat is significant as the location where the Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon during the last year of his life, on the ninth day of Dhul Hijjah in 632 AD.

Pilgrims convene at this site to pray for forgiveness for all their sins from the past year and for the year ahead.

It is customary to observe fasting on the Day of Arafah. Those who are not participating in the pilgrimage are also encouraged to fast in order to attain the same forgiveness.