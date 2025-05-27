Donald Trump Govt Orders US Embassies To Suspend Issuing Student Visas

The United States government, led by President Donald Trump, has directed its embassies and consular offices across the world to pause the processing and issuance of fresh student visas.

According to multiple reports, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, issued the directive in an internal cable released on Tuesday.

The directive noted that the government intends to ramp up vetting of applicants’ social media for all foreign students applying to study in America.

The cable seen by AFP, ordered embassies and consulates not to allow “any additional student or exchange visa… appointment capacity until further guidance is issued.”

It said the State Department “plans to issue guidance on expanded social media vetting for all such applications.”

Naija News reports that the duration of the pause or when normal process would resume was not specified.

State Department spokeswoman, Tammy Bruce did not comment directly on the cable but said that “we take very seriously the process of vetting who it is that comes into the country.”

“It’s a goal, as stated by the president and Secretary Rubio, to make sure that people who are here understand what the law is, that they don’t have any criminal intent, that they are going to be contributors to the experience here, however short or long their status,” she said.

Asked if students seeking to study at US universities should expect visas to be ready before terms begin in the autumn, Bruce said only: “If you’re going to be applying for a visa, follow the normal process, the normal steps, (and) expect to be looked at.”