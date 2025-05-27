Depression Is Real – Stanley Ontop Reveals Why Alex Ekubo Took A Break From Social Media

Nollywood actor, Stanley Ontop, has set the record straight on the health status of his colleague, Alex Ekubo.

Naija News reports that the thespian has been conspicuously absent from social media.

Ekubo’s last social media post was on December 30 2024. This has led to speculations that the actor might be suffering from a serious ailment.

However, giving an update about Ekubo’s whereabouts, Stanley Ontop in an Instagram post on Tuesday, described the rumour as false, stating that Ekubo is in good health and doing great for himself.

Speaking on why he left social media, Stanley revealed that the “media was too toxic on him”.

While stating that Ekubo took time from social media and work to regain his sanity, Stanley noted that “depression is real”.

The thespian wrote, “If you all remember in February I posted his picture and was asking about him. @alexxekubo is very fine and he’s doing great.

“He just took time from social media and work. The media was too toxic on him so he decided to give you guys some space. Alex is good 100

Alex is coming back to this media strong and happy. Alex is not sick as being circulated by some mischievous elements. Alex we await your return. Depression is real”, he said.