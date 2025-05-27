Christian Chukwu: Family Announces New Date For Ex-Super Eagles Coach’s Burial

The family of the late Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu, has declared that the football legend will be buried on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Naija News reports that Chukwu was initially set to be interred on August 22, 2025, in Enugu.

However, in a statement issued on Monday by Emeka Christian Chukwu Jr., the date alteration was prompted by a scheduling conflict with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference, which is to occur from August 22 to 28, 2025, in Enugu.

The family conveyed their apologies for any inconvenience that this change in date may have caused.

The statement reads: “We most respectfully wish to inform you of the slight change on the burial of Chairman Christian Chukwu previously scheduled for 22nd August, 2025. The new date is now Saturday, 16th August 2025.

“This change is necessitated on the clash of the previous date with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference scheduled to hold between 22–28 August 2025, being hosted by Enugu State Government.

“Please kindly accept our apologies for whatever inconvenience this change on the date may cause you.”

The previous captain of the Green Eagles, who exclusively played club football for Enugu Rangers, earned 54 international caps for Nigeria, scoring five goals.

He captained the Green Eagles to victory in the AFCON tournament held on home soil in 1980 and later served as an assistant coach to Dutch coach, Clemens Westerhof during the Super Eagles’ second AFCON triumph in Tunisia in 1994.

He made his debut in the FIFA World Cup in 1994. Additionally, he assisted Sebastine Brodericks when Nigeria secured the FIFA JVC U-16 World Cup title in China in 1985.

He was the head coach of the Super Eagles during the AFCON tournament in Tunisia in 2004, where Nigeria achieved a bronze medal.