Children’s Day: ‘They Are Most Precious Assets, Discourage Them From Cultism’ – Okpebholo Tells Parents, Guardians

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has conveyed heartfelt greetings to all children in Edo State and throughout Nigeria on the occasion of Children’s Day.

In a statement signed and made available to newsmen on Tuesday morning by the Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Governor, Fred Itua, Okpebholo encouraged parents and guardians to discourage their children from becoming involved with cult groups.

Governor Okpebholo view Children’s Day as a vital opportunity to honour the limitless potential, innocence, and lively spirit of our youth, who are the genuine leaders of the future.

He reiterated his administration’s steadfast dedication to safeguarding their welfare, ensuring they receive quality education, and fostering an environment conducive to their growth and the realisation of their full potential.

The Governor called upon parents, guardians, teachers, and all stakeholders to persist in their essential roles in guiding and mentoring children, instilling in them strong values, and motivating them to chase their dreams.

In his message, Governor Okpebholo emphasised: “Our children are our most precious assets. Their dreams are the blueprints for a brighter future for Edo State. As an administration, we are fully dedicated to investing in their development, protecting their rights, and nurturing their talents.”

He highlighted key initiatives and commitments of his administration aimed at improving the lives of Edo children, including:

Investment in Education: The Governor reiterated his commitment to upgrading school infrastructure and providing conducive learning environments, as demonstrated by the declaration of a state of emergency in public schools and ongoing reconstruction and renovation efforts across the state.

Protection of Children’s Rights: Governor Okpebholo stressed the importance of safeguarding children from all forms of abuse and exploitation, noting the state’s efforts to enforce laws that protect children and ensure their access to education.

Youth Development: The administration remains committed to creating opportunities that empower young people and prepare them to be productive citizens while also tackling issues that hinder their progress, such as cultism and violence.

“We believe that every child deserves a fair chance at success, irrespective of their background,” Governor Okpebholo stated.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to provide them with the necessary tools and support to excel in their academic pursuits, develop their skills, and contribute meaningfully to society.”

The Governor ended his address by urging all children in Edo to value education, aspire to great heights, and pursue excellence, while assuring them of his administration’s ongoing support in their quest for a prosperous future.