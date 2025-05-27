Carlo Ancelotti Vows To Return Brazil To Glory As New Head Coach, Names First Squad

Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti has officially taken the reins as head coach of Brazil’s national football team, declaring himself “honoured and proud to lead the best team in the world”.

Carlo Ancelotti, who stated this during his unveiling as the new head coach of Brazil at the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) headquarters on Monday, May 26, joins the national team after a highly successful second spell at Real Madrid.

The 65-year-old tactician has his sights on guiding Brazil to their sixth World Cup title at the 2026 tournament to be held across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“I have a big job ahead of me,” Ancelotti said at the press conference. “I’m delighted, the challenge is great. I’ve always had a special connection with this team. We’re going to work to make Brazil champions again.”

Ancelotti brings a glittering résumé to the Selecao, having won the UEFA Champions League three times as a coach—twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid. His domestic achievements include league titles in Italy, England, France, Germany, and Spain.

He replaces Dorival Junior, who was dismissed in March following a string of disappointing results, culminating in a humiliating 4–1 defeat to rivals Argentina.

Brazil are currently fourth in the South American World Cup qualifying standings, with four matches remaining and the top six earning direct qualification.

Brazil’s first fixtures under Ancelotti will be two key World Cup qualifiers: away to Ecuador on June 5 and at home to Paraguay in São Paulo on June 10.

Ancelotti’s first 25-man squad sees the return of experienced players like Manchester United’s Casemiro and Tottenham’s Richarlison, who haven’t featured for the national team since October 2023. Other notable names include Alisson (Liverpool), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), and Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).

However, star forward Neymar remains sidelined due to a thigh injury, despite making a brief return for Santos in their recent 1-0 win over Vitoria.

Brazil Squad for June World Cup Qualifiers

Goalkeepers:

Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Al-Nassr), Hugo Souza (Corinthians)

Defenders:

Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leo Ortiz, Wesley (all Flamengo), Alexsandro (Lille), Lucas Beraldo, Marquinhos (Paris St-Germain), Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan), Vanderson (Monaco)

Midfielders:

Andreas Pereira (Fulham), Andrey Santos (Strasbourg), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Ederson (Atalanta), Gerson (Flamengo)

Forwards:

Antony (Real Betis), Estevao (Palmeiras), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Matheus Cunha (Wolves), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)